Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 16.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Glittek Granites standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 1005.88 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass declined 16.27% to Rs 83.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 1005.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 824.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1005.88824.75 22 OPM %18.7326.14 -PBDT168.54193.70 -13 PBT129.24150.61 -14 NP83.91100.22 -16

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:43 IST

