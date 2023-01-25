Olectra Greentech standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 248.64 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 3.92% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 248.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 207.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.248.64207.1312.2513.0423.8826.4417.3020.1112.9812.49

