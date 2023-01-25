Olectra Greentech standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 248.64 croreNet profit of Olectra Greentech rose 3.92% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 248.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 207.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales248.64207.13 20 OPM %12.2513.04 -PBDT23.8826.44 -10 PBT17.3020.11 -14 NP12.9812.49 4
