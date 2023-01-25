Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 76.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 2370.47 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 76.11% to Rs 102.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 428.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 2370.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2603.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2370.472603.187.5323.79234.67670.87136.05578.51102.40428.59

