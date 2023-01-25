JUST IN
Zomato tumbles on high volumes
Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 76.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 2370.47 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 76.11% to Rs 102.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 428.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 2370.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2603.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2370.472603.18 -9 OPM %7.5323.79 -PBDT234.67670.87 -65 PBT136.05578.51 -76 NP102.40428.59 -76

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 13:22 IST

