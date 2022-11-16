Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 8.24% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 39.12 croreNet profit of Servotech Power Systems declined 8.24% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 39.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.1231.27 25 OPM %3.275.95 -PBDT1.781.51 18 PBT1.041.15 -10 NP0.780.85 -8
