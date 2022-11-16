Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit declines 8.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 39.12 crore

Net profit of Servotech Power Systems declined 8.24% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 39.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.1231.273.275.951.781.511.041.150.780.85

