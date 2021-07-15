Energy stocks ease

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 19.65 points or 0.3% at 6602.27 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.11%), Oil India Ltd (down 2.08%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.94%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.84%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.33%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.08%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 1%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.93%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.8%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.26%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 0.03%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 296.69 or 0.56% at 53200.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.7 points or 0.53% at 15937.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.69 points or 0.39% at 26352.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.58 points or 0.22% at 8087.63.

On BSE,1638 shares were trading in green, 1480 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

