Kitex Garments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd and Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2021.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd and Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2021.

Kitex Garments Ltd spiked 13.67% to Rs 133.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38330 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd surged 8.46% to Rs 85.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cosmo Films Ltd soared 8.02% to Rs 1058.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13687 shares in the past one month.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd advanced 7.47% to Rs 240.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25357 shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd rose 7.18% to Rs 333.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60271 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)