KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) approves scheme of amalgamation
KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
KJMC Financial Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2018 quarter
Intellivate Capital Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Uniparts India gets Sebi's go ahead for IPO
-
Sales rise 284.21% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 284.21% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.45% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 144.87% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.730.19 284 1.910.78 145 OPM %30.14-1378.95 --5.24301.28 - PBDT0.24-0.91 LP 0.204.68 -96 PBT0.21-0.94 LP 0.084.62 -98 NP0.24-0.75 LP 0.093.53 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU