Symphony consolidated net profit declines 89.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.77% to Rs 235.00 croreNet profit of Symphony declined 89.74% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.77% to Rs 235.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.33% to Rs 92.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 844.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 798.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales235.00177.00 33 844.00798.00 6 OPM %12.3428.25 -15.6427.57 - PBDT37.0057.00 -35 164.00272.00 -40 PBT34.0055.00 -38 154.00265.00 -42 NP4.0039.00 -90 92.00193.00 -52
