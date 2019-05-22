Symphony consolidated net profit declines 89.74% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.77% to Rs 235.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony declined 89.74% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.77% to Rs 235.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.33% to Rs 92.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 844.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 798.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

