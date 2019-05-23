IITL Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net Loss of IITL Projects reported to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 59.26% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

