IITL Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Precot Meridian reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Zenith Birla (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 80.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Ramsons Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
ATV Projects India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the March 2019 quarter
IITL Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 0.19 croreNet Loss of IITL Projects reported to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 59.26% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.190.15 27 0.882.16 -59 OPM %-4321.05-726.67 --1636.36-213.43 - PBDT-9.64-0.56 -1621 -15.86-5.70 -178 PBT-9.64-0.56 -1621 -15.86-5.70 -178 NP-9.63-0.52 -1752 -15.86-11.67 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU