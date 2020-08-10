KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 301.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 73.15% to Rs 174.64 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 301.30% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 73.15% to Rs 174.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.174.64100.8611.4810.7317.847.7814.104.249.272.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)