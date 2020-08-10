Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 58.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 1271.99 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 58.31% to Rs 269.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 170.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 1271.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 992.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1271.99992.7376.5772.48283.45242.66261.43225.08269.26170.08

