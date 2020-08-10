Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 58.31% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 1271.99 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 58.31% to Rs 269.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 170.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 1271.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 992.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1271.99992.73 28 OPM %76.5772.48 -PBDT283.45242.66 17 PBT261.43225.08 16 NP269.26170.08 58

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 16:43 IST

