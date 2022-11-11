KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 24.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.66% to Rs 39.60 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 24.29% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 39.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.6032.8226.6227.0611.169.229.337.627.015.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)