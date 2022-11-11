JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Outcome of board meeting of Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Business Standard

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 24.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.66% to Rs 39.60 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 24.29% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 39.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.6032.82 21 OPM %26.6227.06 -PBDT11.169.22 21 PBT9.337.62 22 NP7.015.64 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU