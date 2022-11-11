KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 24.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.66% to Rs 39.60 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 24.29% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.66% to Rs 39.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.6032.82 21 OPM %26.6227.06 -PBDT11.169.22 21 PBT9.337.62 22 NP7.015.64 24
