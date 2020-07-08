Kokuyo Camlin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.40% to Rs 144.41 croreNet loss of Kokuyo Camlin reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.40% to Rs 144.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.32% to Rs 4.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 632.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 686.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales144.41193.58 -25 632.97686.84 -8 OPM %4.447.34 -5.847.47 - PBDT4.2910.62 -60 28.0740.61 -31 PBT-0.365.98 PL 8.7922.74 -61 NP-0.344.55 PL 4.3615.20 -71
