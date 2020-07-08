KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 80.65% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 102.70 croreNet profit of KG Petrochem rose 80.65% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 102.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.80% to Rs 17.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.28% to Rs 329.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 249.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales102.70102.97 0 329.48249.07 32 OPM %19.7615.93 -13.4112.65 - PBDT19.4015.21 28 43.7432.31 35 PBT14.4610.62 36 26.0215.26 71 NP10.645.89 81 17.478.70 101
