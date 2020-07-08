KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 80.65% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 102.70 crore

Net profit of KG Petrochem rose 80.65% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 102.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.80% to Rs 17.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.28% to Rs 329.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 249.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

102.70102.97329.48249.0719.7615.9313.4112.6519.4015.2143.7432.3114.4610.6226.0215.2610.645.8917.478.70

