Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Bayer CropScience Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 May 2020.

Bharti Airtel Ltd recorded volume of 1689.54 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 233.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.22 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.44% to Rs.572.60. Volumes stood at 4.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd recorded volume of 2354 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 298 shares. The stock gained 7.89% to Rs.4,800.65. Volumes stood at 522 shares in the last session.

TVS Srichakra Ltd clocked volume of 13453 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 7.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1838 shares. The stock gained 11.65% to Rs.1,471.20. Volumes stood at 7177 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd clocked volume of 6284 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 6.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 980 shares. The stock lost 4.64% to Rs.1,039.00. Volumes stood at 274 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd recorded volume of 1773 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 405 shares. The stock gained 3.39% to Rs.1,091.00. Volumes stood at 933 shares in the last session.

