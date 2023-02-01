Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 2.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 1134.24 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 2.16% to Rs 207.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 212.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 1134.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1091.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1134.241091.26 4 OPM %25.6127.17 -PBDT295.94300.39 -1 PBT281.53287.50 -2 NP207.47212.06 -2
