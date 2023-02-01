JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 41.71% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 2.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 1134.24 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 2.16% to Rs 207.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 212.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 1134.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1091.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1134.241091.26 4 OPM %25.6127.17 -PBDT295.94300.39 -1 PBT281.53287.50 -2 NP207.47212.06 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU