Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 2.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 1134.24 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 2.16% to Rs 207.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 212.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 1134.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1091.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1134.241091.2625.6127.17295.94300.39281.53287.50207.47212.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)