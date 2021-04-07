Kranti Ind board recommends 1:5 bonus issue

-
ALSO READ
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation has allots 31.63 lakh equity shares under bonus issue
Pidilite Industries allots 5,600 equity shares under ESOP
Authum Investment & Infrastructure allots 46.11 lakh equity shares under rights issue
KDDL hikes stake in Ethos to 75.08%
The Ramco Cements allots 25,668 equity shares under ESOP
-
The board of Kranti Industries on Tuesday recommended issuing one bonus share for every five fully paid-up equity shares held (1:5).
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 64.294. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading between its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 17.64 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 27.10.
Kranti Industries produces and distributes metal products. The firm offers axle, transmission, automotive, and other parts and components.
Shares of Kranti Industries dropped 6.17% to Rs 22.05 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU