Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 109 points or 1.74% at 6376.28 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.7%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.3%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.12%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.99%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.59%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.56%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.47%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.32%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.02%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.27%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 297.11 or 0.6% at 49498.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.75 points or 0.6% at 14772.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.29 points or 0.83% at 21195.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.72 points or 0.8% at 6999.18.

On BSE,1527 shares were trading in green, 609 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

