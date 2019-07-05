KRBL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, Siemens Ltd and Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2019.

KRBL Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 253.45 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7373 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd crashed 7.33% to Rs 220. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12423 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd tumbled 7.12% to Rs 89.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 114.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Siemens Ltd fell 6.83% to Rs 1265.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30813 shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd pared 5.41% to Rs 483. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70101 shares in the past one month.

