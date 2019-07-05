Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd soars nearly 5%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 415, up 4.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.72% in last one year as compared to a 10.74% gain in NIFTY and a 25.76% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 415, up 4.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 11929.9. The Sensex is at 39884.47, down 0.06%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has dropped around 0.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13804, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 408.3, up 4.52% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is down 8.72% in last one year as compared to a 10.74% gain in NIFTY and a 25.76% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 15.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)