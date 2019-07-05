Madras Fertilizers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Hitech Corporation Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2019.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd lost 10.90% to Rs 25.35 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61433 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd tumbled 10.86% to Rs 15.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 94 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1333 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd crashed 10.01% to Rs 89. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4774 shares in the past one month.

Hitech Corporation Ltd dropped 8.91% to Rs 80.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 497 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd pared 8.89% to Rs 123.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72 shares in the past one month.

