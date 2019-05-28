Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 895.44 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 83.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 82.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 895.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 757.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 245.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 329.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.82% to Rs 3547.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2262.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

