Volumes jump at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd witnessed volume of 4.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29553 shares

KRBL Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 July 2019.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd witnessed volume of 4.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29553 shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.141.00. Volumes stood at 66680 shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd recorded volume of 12.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96610 shares. The stock lost 11.92% to Rs.278.30. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 4.58 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51308 shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.107.00. Volumes stood at 25356 shares in the last session.

Minda Industries Ltd saw volume of 6.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86423 shares. The stock dropped 3.76% to Rs.303.25. Volumes stood at 96206 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd saw volume of 6.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.95% to Rs.153.85. Volumes stood at 71404 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)