Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 92.39% to Rs 23.76 croreNet profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 85.71% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 92.39% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.7612.35 92 OPM %5.1810.77 -PBDT1.071.17 -9 PBT0.660.80 -18 NP0.650.35 86
