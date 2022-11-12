Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 92.39% to Rs 23.76 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 85.71% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 92.39% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

