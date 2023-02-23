Krsnaa Diagnostics inaugurates third Diagnostics Center under Uttar Pradesh CT Scan Project

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that as a part of the Agreement with Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh (GOUP) for providing CT Scan services in the 8 District Hospitals in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Company has inaugurated its third Diagnostics Center of the above mentioned Agreement at Kanpur Nagar on 23 February 2023.

