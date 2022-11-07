Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 1335.51% in the September 2022 quarter
Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit rises 54.87% in the June 2022 quarter
Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 57.57% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 5.00 croreNet profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.004.22 18 OPM %8.801.66 -PBDT0.460.09 411 PBT0.380.02 1800 NP0.40-0.01 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU