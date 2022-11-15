Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.63% to Rs 55.81 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 84.21% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.63% to Rs 55.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 183.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.55.81183.7427.8645.3815.5082.8011.6680.149.4259.64

