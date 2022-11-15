Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.63% to Rs 55.81 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 84.21% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.63% to Rs 55.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 183.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.81183.74 -70 OPM %27.8645.38 -PBDT15.5082.80 -81 PBT11.6680.14 -85 NP9.4259.64 -84
