Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 58.09 points or 0.25% at 23209.34 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 7.04%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 5.65%),Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 5.11%),Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (down 4.01%),Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 3.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 3.03%), Nureca Ltd (down 2.47%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.46%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 2.35%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 2.22%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 8.03%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.23%), and Vimta Labs Ltd (up 5.11%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 702.36 or 1.17% at 60547.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 204.6 points or 1.15% at 18011.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 777.69 points or 2.85% at 28030.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 190.65 points or 2.2% at 8842.59.

On BSE,2829 shares were trading in green, 728 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)