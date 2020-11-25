L&T bags large order to build India's longest river bridge

Larsen & Toubro said its construction arm has secured a 'large' contract to construct India's longest road bridge across river Brahmaputra connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya.

As per L&T's classification, the valuation of the said contract lies between Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore.

The 19 km long bridge will be built along National Highway 127-B and will feature a Navigation Bridge of 12.625 km, approach viaducts of 3.5 km on the Dhubri side and 2.2 km on the Phulbari side, connected with approach roads and interchanges on both sides.

The bridge will have huge strategic relevance by improving the connectivity of the North Eastern States with the rest of the country and establish a vital link between Assam and Meghalaya by reducing the distance between the two States by 250 km. Currently the travel between Dhubri and Phulbari is by ferry that takes up to 2.5 hours.

L&T is an Indian technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, with global operations.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 118.43% to Rs 5520.27 crore on 12.15% decline in net sales to Rs 31034.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

