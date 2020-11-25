Volumes soar at Future Consumer Ltd counter

Future Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 84.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.66 lakh shares

Indian Overseas Bank, Bosch Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 November 2020.

Future Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 84.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.95% to Rs.9.11. Volumes stood at 3.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank recorded volume of 17.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.43% to Rs.11.13. Volumes stood at 18.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd registered volume of 11945 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3596 shares. The stock rose 3.25% to Rs.13,410.00. Volumes stood at 13887 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd registered volume of 20955 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6313 shares. The stock slipped 2.30% to Rs.2,175.90. Volumes stood at 2058 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89001 shares. The stock increased 0.86% to Rs.860.25. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)