GPT Infraprojects hits the roof after order win

GPT Infraprojects hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 32.35 after the company said it bagged a Rs 162.83 crore order from a civil body in Kolkata.

The order is for repair and Rehabilitation of 2nd Hooghly Bridge (Vidyasagar Setu), Kolkata including replacement of stay & holding down cables and bearings etc. The contract was awarded by Office of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), Transport Department, Government of West Bengal, Kolkata.

This contract is in joint venture in which the company's share is 51%.

GPT Infraprojects, the flagship company of GPT Group, is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions - Infrastructure and Sleepers.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 39% rise in net profit to Rs 5.21 crore in Q2 September 2020 on a 9.1% rise in net sales to Rs 143.25 crore in Q2 September 2019.

