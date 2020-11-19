GPT Infraprojects hits the roof after order win

GPT Infraprojects hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 32.35 after the company said it bagged a Rs 162.83 crore order from a civil body in Kolkata.
The order is for repair and Rehabilitation of 2nd Hooghly Bridge (Vidyasagar Setu), Kolkata including replacement of stay & holding down cables and bearings etc. The contract was awarded by Office of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), Transport Department, Government of West Bengal, Kolkata.
This contract is in joint venture in which the company's share is 51%.
GPT Infraprojects, the flagship company of GPT Group, is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions - Infrastructure and Sleepers.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 39% rise in net profit to Rs 5.21 crore in Q2 September 2020 on a 9.1% rise in net sales to Rs 143.25 crore in Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU