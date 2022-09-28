L&T Construction bags 'significant' contract from Assam Govt

Larsen & Toubro said that the buildings & factories business of L&T Construction business has been awarded a significant contract from the State Government of Assam on an EPC basis.

As per L&T's classification, the value of the significant project is 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore.

Under this project, the company will construct a new medical college & hospital at Golaghat, Assam. The facility will include a 430- bed teaching hospital, an academic block to cater to an annual intake of 100 numbers, an autopsy block, a private ward, hostel and residential facilities.

The company said that the project is to be executed as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms and is expected to be completed in 36 months. The total built up area will be 9.44 lakh square feet.

The scope of work includes piling, civil structure, finishes & allied mep services including supply, installation, testing & commissioning of medical gas piping, modular OT, etc., and external development works including area development works.

L&T earlier bagged an order to construct commercial office space at Bengaluru with an approximate built-up area of 10 lakh square feet, said L&T.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit surged 44.9% to Rs 1,702.07 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 35,853.20 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.59% to Rs 1,851 on the BSE.

