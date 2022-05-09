Larsen & Toubro bags 'significant' order from Jharkhand Govt

-
Larsen & Toubro announced on Monday announced that its water & effluent treatment arm secured a contract from the Department of Water Resources to execute the Masalia Ranishwar megalift irrigation scheme on a turnkey basis.The project envisages to provide water to irrigated area of 22,283 hectare of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in the Dumka district of Jharkhand by way of pumping water from the Sidheshwari River.
As per L&T classification, the value of the 'significant' contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.
The scope of the project includes survey, design, and constructing a 158 m long barrage across the Sidheshwari river. The scope also includes survey, design and procurement, installation, testing and commissioning intake and pipeline distribution networks with all allied works.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The EPC major's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 0.49% lower at Rs 1,614.65 on BSE.
