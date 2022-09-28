Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd saw volume of 2.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33284 shares

Swan Energy Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, UCO Bank, Indian Hotels Co Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 September 2022.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 2.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33284 shares. The stock increased 8.32% to Rs.112.00. Volumes stood at 61070 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 44819 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29981 shares. The stock slipped 2.14% to Rs.217.50. Volumes stood at 37492 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.97 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.70% to Rs.105.75. Volumes stood at 10.21 lakh shares in the last session.

UCO Bank witnessed volume of 10.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.99% to Rs.11.80. Volumes stood at 5.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd clocked volume of 6.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.55 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.63% to Rs.325.50. Volumes stood at 4.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)