L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.69% to Rs 1724.84 croreNet profit of L T Foods rose 16.79% to Rs 89.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 1724.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1319.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1724.841319.79 31 OPM %9.9511.59 -PBDT161.47139.40 16 PBT131.24110.17 19 NP89.5076.63 17
