L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of L T Foods rose 16.79% to Rs 89.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 1724.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1319.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1724.841319.799.9511.59161.47139.40131.24110.1789.5076.63

