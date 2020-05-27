L&T Heavy Engineering achieves delivery of critical equipment to global clients during lockdown

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro ensured dispatch of critical Reactors, Coke drums and Sub-assemblies of Nuclear Fusion reactor for their global clients during the lockdown period in India from beginning of last week of March.

During this period, a final consignment of 4 (out of total package of 16) ARDS Reactors for Refinery modernization project for clean, friendly fuels to ADNOC, Abu Dhabi were delivered by the company.

The final 4 Coke Drums part of package of critical Hydrocracking Reactors for DUQM Refinery in Sultanate of Oman & 2 Ethylene Oxide Reactors for LPCL Petrochemical Complex in China were delivered on time.

The sub-assemblies for International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) France were delivered on an urgent basis during Lockdown to ensure uninterrupted assembly of Cryostat in Reactor pit in southern France. It is noteworthy to mention that L&T Heavy Engineering has delivered key assemblies towards realising full fusion power, by manufacturing the world's largest high-vacuum pressure chamber Cryostat and In Wall Shields for $25 billion multinational ITER project.

All these significant orders for Process Plant and Nuclear Power mega projects were secured against global competition with stiff delivery requirements.

