Wipro positioned as Leader for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services

By GartnerWipro announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. The report authored by Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, and Brandon Medford was published on 04 May 2020.
