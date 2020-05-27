JUST IN
Century Plyboards says Cyclone Amphan damages factory shed
Wipro positioned as Leader for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services

Wipro announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. The report authored by Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, and Brandon Medford was published on 04 May 2020.

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 09:40 IST

