Steel Strips Wheels provides business update

Steel Strips Wheels announced that in line with production resumption at various plant of the company, the Tractor segment is now running at 90% capacity with seasoned demand coming to help the segment.

The export segment will report strong numbers in June and are expected to reach high single digit YoY volume growth.

The MoM increase in orders stands at 60%.

Mehsana plant is expected to run at 50% capacity utilization in June with firm orders from Domestic car makers and this plant will be the first one to reach 70% plus utilization in coming months. The plant has started its operation on three shift basis and the company expect to manage full alloy wheel demand from June 2020 onwards.

