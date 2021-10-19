L&T Infotech soars after Q2 PAT rises 11% QoQ

-
ALSO READ
L&T Infotech gains after Q4 PAT grows 5% QoQ
LTI expands strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services
L&T Infotech to offer digital banking platform services to Hoist Finance
Larsen & Toubro Infotech completes acquisition of Cuelogic Technologies
LTI recognized as Partner of the Year 2020 in APAC & ANZ region
-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech jumped 9.25% to Rs 6,453.15 after the IT company reported an 11.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 551.7 crore on an 8.8% rise in revenue to Rs 3,767 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.The IT firm's consolidated net profit jumped 20.8% while revenues increased 25.6% in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Profit before tax rose by 10.4% quarter on quarter and 21% year on year basis to Rs 742 crore in Q2 FY22.
The company's EBITDA margin rose to 19.5% in Q2 FY22 from 18.7% in Q1 FY22 but slipped from 22.9% posted in the same period last year.
In US dollar terms, the revenue stood at USD $509 million; registering a growth of 8.3% QoQ and 25.8% YoY. Constant Currency revenue growth stood at 8.9% QoQ and 25.5% YoY.
The company said it added new clients during the quarter ended Q2 FY22. The total client base now stands at 463 active clients. The firm's attrition rate was sharply higher at 19.6% in Q2 FY22 as compared to 15.2% in Q1 FY22 and 13.5% in Q2 FY21.
Sanjay Jalona, chief executive officer & MD of the company said, We are happy to report the strongest sequential revenue growth and best ever Q2 of 8.9% in constant currency terms. As we cross the $ 2 billion annual revenue run rate, we continue to remain committed to growth in the future. We are witnessing strong demand and are rapidly scaling up on the supply-side with our headcount up 31% year on year.
Meanwhile, the board of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share. The record date for the dividend is 26 October 2021.
L&T Infotech is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU