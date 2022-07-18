L&T Realty signs joint development projects worth Rs 8000 cr in Mumbai

L&T Realty, the real-estate development arm of Larsen & Toubro, today announced its expansion plans in Mumbai market to drive growth. The company has entered into a binding agreement to jointly develop projects in South Mumbai, Western Suburbs and Thane worth Rs 8,000 crore, with development potential of 4.4 million square feet. This is a part of company's larger plan to strengthen its footprint in major metros by adding around 5 million sq. ft. per year over the next five years.

The South Mumbai project will be developed over a land parcel of five acres that offers clear harbour view along with good connectivity to all parts of Mumbai.

This residential complex will have 50 storey twin towers with luxury amenities and retail.

The project in Western Suburb is set in a prime location of Andheri. This would be L&T Realty's first Project in Western Suburb and the company will develop a modern gated residential complex comprising 20 towers with a modern shopping complex.

The Thane project will be developed on a 6-acres land parcel in the heart of the city. Surrounded by good social infrastructure and with ample amenities in-house, these high-rise residential towers will stand tall in the skyline of Thane.

