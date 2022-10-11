L&T Construction secured repeat orders from Govt. of Odisha

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Water Resources Department, Govt. of Odisha to execute Cluster XIX & Cluster XX Mega Lift Irrigation Projects.

As per the company's project classification, the value of the orders is between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The aggregate scope of work includes execution of 23 Lift Irrigation Schemes consisting of intake points spread across Anandapur Left Main Canal, Bidydharpur Barrage, Hadagarh Reservoir, Anandapur Barrage & Kharsua, Kani & Baitarani Rivers, with the objective to irrigate a culturable command area of 29,914 hectares in the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur & Kendrapada on a turnkey basis.

The Business has also secured various add on and variation order.

