Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 85.1 points or 0.27% at 32115.28 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.02%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.74%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.26%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.25%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.09%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.84%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.57%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.56%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.53%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.01%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.31%), and Thermax Ltd (down 1.21%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 187.77 or 0.32% at 57803.34.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54 points or 0.31% at 17187.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.68 points or 0.27% at 29094.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.56 points or 0.03% at 8886.66.

On BSE,1754 shares were trading in green, 993 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

