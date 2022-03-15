Volumes soar at Hikal Ltd counter

Hikal Ltd clocked volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 13.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14292 shares

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Linde India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 March 2022.

Hikal Ltd clocked volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 13.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14292 shares. The stock gained 0.91% to Rs.382.55. Volumes stood at 16768 shares in the last session.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd registered volume of 93087 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 9.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10119 shares. The stock rose 14.27% to Rs.1,102.00. Volumes stood at 61504 shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd notched up volume of 25577 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7398 shares. The stock rose 3.84% to Rs.884.90. Volumes stood at 12102 shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61015 shares. The stock gained 5.47% to Rs.1,180.70. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd saw volume of 19508 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7420 shares. The stock increased 7.27% to Rs.3,136.55. Volumes stood at 14656 shares in the last session.

