L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 22.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 2048.60 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 22.03% to Rs 303.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 248.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 2048.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1687.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2048.601687.5021.5421.77503.90393.30445.60340.30303.60248.80

