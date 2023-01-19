L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 22.03% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 2048.60 croreNet profit of L&T Technology Services rose 22.03% to Rs 303.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 248.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 2048.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1687.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2048.601687.50 21 OPM %21.5421.77 -PBDT503.90393.30 28 PBT445.60340.30 31 NP303.60248.80 22
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
