Vedanta Ltd Spikes 2%

Vedanta Ltd has added 1.67% over last one month compared to 9.13% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.31% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 2% today to trade at Rs 328.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.98% to quote at 20152.09. The index is up 9.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 1.26% and Coal India Ltd added 1.21% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 65.31 % over last one year compared to the 22.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 1.67% over last one month compared to 9.13% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 448.64 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 385.75 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 160.2 on 28 Jan 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)