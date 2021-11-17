L&T Technology Services Ltd up for fifth session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5695.9, up 6.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 236.89% in last one year as compared to a 38.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.37% spurt in the Nifty IT.

L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5695.9, up 6.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 17943.4. The Sensex is at 60159.63, down 0.27%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has risen around 17.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36643.85, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5704.1, up 6.23% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 236.89% in last one year as compared to a 38.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.37% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 69.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

