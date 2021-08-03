FMCG stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 109.06 points or 0.81% at 13640.82 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, United Breweries Ltd (up 5.88%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 3.06%),Venkys (India) Ltd (up 2.8%),Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 1.96%),Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 1.69%), Marico Ltd (up 1.49%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 1.3%), Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 1.26%), and Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.25%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 4.95%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 4.91%), and Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 2.01%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 243.25 or 0.46% at 53193.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.75 points or 0.4% at 15947.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.21 points or 0.44% at 27191.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.35 points or 0.28% at 8275.97.

On BSE,1774 shares were trading in green, 898 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

