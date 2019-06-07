Anup Malleables reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 182.45% to Rs 22.37 croreNet Loss of Anup Malleables reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 182.45% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 110.01% to Rs 39.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.377.92 182 39.4618.79 110 OPM %7.7313.64 -9.43-0.53 - PBDT0.651.19 -45 1.90-1.19 LP PBT0.200.80 -75 0.58-2.90 LP NP-0.06-0.49 88 1.66-0.37 LP
