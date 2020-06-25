Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 2.55 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works rose 11.43% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 165.87% to Rs 3.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 55.45% to Rs 12.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.552.49 2 12.708.17 55 OPM %34.9019.68 -39.3720.56 - PBDT0.840.62 35 4.992.25 122 PBT0.580.50 16 4.371.78 146 NP0.390.35 11 3.351.26 166
