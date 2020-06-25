Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works rose 11.43% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 165.87% to Rs 3.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 55.45% to Rs 12.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.552.4912.708.1734.9019.6839.3720.560.840.624.992.250.580.504.371.780.390.353.351.26

