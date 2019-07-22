JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jiya Eco-Products consolidated net profit rises 21.50% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 71.70% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.88% to Rs 452.32 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 71.70% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 49.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 28.88% to Rs 452.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 636.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales452.32636.01 -29 OPM %2.668.94 -PBDT33.0189.30 -63 PBT20.6875.60 -73 NP14.0649.68 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU