Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 71.70% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 28.88% to Rs 452.32 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 71.70% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 49.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 28.88% to Rs 452.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 636.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales452.32636.01 -29 OPM %2.668.94 -PBDT33.0189.30 -63 PBT20.6875.60 -73 NP14.0649.68 -72
